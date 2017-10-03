Banks boost Hong Kong stocks as oil price fall dents Sydney equities

After another record close on Wall Street on Tuesday, Asia Pacific equities put in a mixed performance as regional developments drove trading. Hong Kong was the best performer among Asia Pacific bourses on Wednesday, with the Hang Seng index up 0.8 per cent.
