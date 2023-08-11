Investing.com — Markets have largely “priced in” hopes that elevated inflation in the U.S. will be corralled without causing a meltdown in the broader economy, analysts at Barclays said on Friday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Barclays: Equities showing signs of ‘soft landing fatigue’ in August - August 11, 2023
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts End Week Moderately Lower - August 11, 2023
- Asian Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Closing Out Week Nearly 3% Lower - August 11, 2023