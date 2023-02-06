Barclays’ co-heads of equities, Todd Sandoz and Paul Leech, have left the bank, a company spokesperson said on Monday, as the British firm continues a reshuffle of its investment bank’s management.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Tech, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Sharply Lower in Monday Trading - February 6, 2023
- Barclays replaces co-heads of equities as reshuffle continues - February 6, 2023
- Asian Equities Tumble in Monday Trading, Led by Tech Stocks - February 6, 2023