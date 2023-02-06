Barclays’ co-heads of equities, Todd Sandoz and Paul Leech, have stepped down from their roles and left the bank, a company spokesperson said on Monday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Barclays replaces co-heads of equities business - February 6, 2023
- CALAMOS INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES THE LISTING OF THE CALAMOS ANTETOKOUNMPO GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE EQUITIES ETF (SROI) - February 6, 2023
- Barclays Equities Trading Co-Heads Leech, Sandoz to Depart - February 6, 2023