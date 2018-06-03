INVESTMENT analysts have said that the low equities prices that has resulted from the continuing bearish run in the market has presented an opportunity for bargain hunters, who may re-enter the market this week. They, however, called for caution and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Bargain hunters may re-enter equities market on low prices –Analysts predict
INVESTMENT analysts have said that the low equities prices that has resulted from the continuing bearish run in the market has presented an opportunity for bargain hunters, who may re-enter the market this week. They, however, called for caution and …