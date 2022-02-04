Base Metals Preview: Copper Sees Tight Action Amid Heavy Slide In US Equities

The COMEX Copper futures stayed locked in a choppy range amid heavy selling in the US stocks on Thursday. The US equities snapped a four-day winning streak, as disappointing earnings news and weak …
