Mumbai: Bearish global cues, along with upcoming retail inflation data, subdued India’s key stock indices on Monday. Domestic indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — in line with their global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bearish global cues, inflation data subdue equities, banking stocks down - September 14, 2021
- FTSE 100 and global equities rebound ahead of inflation data - September 14, 2021
- Pension funds share of equities market dips - September 14, 2021