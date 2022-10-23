“Lemon Tree Hotels is one of our high conviction bets. We have built a large concentrated position of 8% in Lemon Tree. Gujarat Fluorochemicals is another stock in our portfolio. We have owned this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Bearish global sentiment may drive modest returns for Indian equities: Siddharth Vora, Prabhudas Lilladher - October 23, 2022
- Cwm LLC Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) - October 22, 2022
- Cwm LLC Purchases 975 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) - October 22, 2022
Discussion about this post