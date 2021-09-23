Beat The Street with Pratik Gupta, Kotak Institutional Equities

Head, Kotak Institutional Equities says there are no major domestic triggers for the market correction and benign global liquidity is present for 6-9 months. Retail investors & HNIs may drive market …
