There’s still some life in the U.S. dollar. Some currency watchers argue the beaten down currency is due for a rebound as market turmoil increases …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Beaten-down U.S. dollar regains mojo in equities tech wreck — here’s what it will take to sustain the bounce - September 9, 2020
- Oil Bounces Back with Boost from Rising Equities and Technicals - September 9, 2020
- Daily Markets: Equities Are Getting a COVID-19 Cold Shower - September 9, 2020