Real Estate firms Bergman Real Estate Group and Time Equities announced plans to invest $4.5 million to upgrade three buildings at the former Mack-Cali corporate campus in Parsippany. The buildings 4, 5 and 6 Century Drive comprise 280,000 square feet of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bergman Group, Time Equities to upgrade former Mack-Cali complex in Parsippany - October 19, 2017
- Gold recovers from one-week low as dollar, equities sag - October 19, 2017
- UK gilt prices hit 1-month high on falling equities, weak retail data - October 19, 2017