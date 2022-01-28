Today, Berry College and Hotel Equities announced the opening of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Rome, Georgia. The new hotel is owned and developed by Berry and is located next to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Berry College and Hotel Equities Announce the Opening of Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott - January 28, 2022
- Equities settle marginally low, Nifty bank, auto top losers - January 28, 2022
- Equities settle marginally low, Nifty bank, auto top losers (Ld) - January 28, 2022