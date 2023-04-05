BestEx Research Group LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and foreign exchange trading, today announced the appointment of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities investors lose N553.7bn as bears persist at NGX - April 5, 2023
- BestEx Research Appoints Matthew Cousens as Head of EMEA Equities in European Expansion - April 5, 2023
- Global equities wobble as US data raises recession fear - April 5, 2023