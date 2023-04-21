Bitcoin and Ether fell by the end of Asian trading hours on Friday afternoon, together with all top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization apart from the BNB token. Asian equities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether decline; equities fall amid U.S.-China tension - April 21, 2023
- Indian Equities End Flat on Friday, Dragged by Realty, Auto and IT Stocks - April 21, 2023
- FPIs invest $1 bn in Indian equities thus far in FY24 on cheaper valuations - April 21, 2023