ARK Invest’s analysis shows a lucrative path for Bitcoin, with prices ranging from $120,000 to $2.3 million based on global asset allocation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin has outperformed gold and equities in long-term investment returns. - February 1, 2024
- US equities recover on Thursday and S&P 500 retests $4,900 as US NFP looms ahead - February 1, 2024
- Japanese Retail Investors Pile Billions Into Indian Equities - February 1, 2024