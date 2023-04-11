U.S. equities closed mixed on Monday as investors look to a series of economic readings this week to get a better sense of which way the Federal Reserve may jump with interest rates. This follows data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin pops above US$30,000, Ether jumps, Solana gains, U.S. equities trade mixed - April 11, 2023
- Consider CVIE as International Equities Beckon - April 11, 2023
- Live news: Asian equities set to open higher as traders assess interest rate outlook - April 10, 2023