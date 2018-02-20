BlackRock Upgrades US Equities to Overweight

BlackRock this week shifted its view on U.S. equities to overweight from neutral. “Our U.S. upgrade boils down to a fundamental story underpinned by earnings growth,” BlackRock’s global chief investment strategist Richard Turnill wrote in the firm …
