Ben Powell, Chief APAC Investment Strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, discusses why he’s overweight Japanese equities and that he sees the AI-spurred rallly in US tech stocks can run for now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- BlackRock’s Powell on Japan, US Equities - February 15, 2024
- Gains in Airtel Africa’s stocks lift equities market by 1.8% in Nigeria - February 15, 2024
- Share split: 1200% RETURN in 1 year! Multibagger stock announces sub-division of equities; record date fixed - February 15, 2024