Bank of America’s global research team highlighted that its clients were net buyers of U.S. equities for the first time in six weeks as the S&P 500 (SP500) advanced 1.3% last week. In total, BofA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- How investors on Seeking Alpha feel about equities, the S&P 500, and where to invest - June 11, 2024
- BofA clients were net buyers of U.S. equities for the first week in six - June 11, 2024
- Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for May 2024; YTD Options and Equities Volumes Reach Record Levels - June 11, 2024