BofA: Managers’ cash levels hit 4-year low despite record level saying equities are overvalued

Money managers’ average cash holdings declined to 4.4% of their portfolios in November, the lowest level since October 2013 and down from last month’s 4.7%, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s most recent monthly fund manager survey released Tuesday.
