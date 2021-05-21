Just as stock investors often turn to bond-proxies in a bid to bolster their portfolios, one fixed-income fund manager is leaning toward equity-correlated securities to protect hers from the specter …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Bond Fund Manager Takes Cues From Equities to Beat Inflation
Just as stock investors often turn to bond-proxies in a bid to bolster their portfolios, one fixed-income fund manager is leaning toward equity-correlated securities to protect hers from the specter …