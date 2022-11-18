It has been a year to forget for the average investor, with the value of stocks and bonds in freefall for most of 2022. Over £1.3trillion has been wiped off the value of UK bonds since the beginning …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Market Bucks Gain As ASI Down By N19bn - November 18, 2022
- European Equities Open Higher - November 18, 2022
- Bonds and equities have fallen in tandem this year – is the 60/40 portfolio still effective for the average investor? Vanguard seems to think so - November 18, 2022