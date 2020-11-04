While energy stocks may underperform in the near term if a “blue wave” occurs, there is still some meaningful upside to some firms, says Jun Bei Liu of Tribeca Investment Partners.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Both policy sides in U.S. election are ‘very conducive’ for equities: Portfolio manager - November 4, 2020
- Biden Win Is Better for European Equities, Barclays Says - November 3, 2020
- Equities jump, dollar down as Americans head to polls - November 3, 2020