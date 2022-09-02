Sharemarkets are in for a lost decade as central banks tighten monetary policy to halt rising inflation, according to Rupal Bhansali, chief investment officer for global equities at Ariel Investments.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Brace yourself for a US-led correction, says global equities expert - September 2, 2022
- Tides Equities Expands DFW Footprint With 432-Unit Community - September 2, 2022
- European equities stage rebound at open - September 2, 2022