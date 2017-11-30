Brazilian, Chilean equities slip as political concerns weigh

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) – Brazil’s benchmark equities index and real currency lost ground on Thursday as markets remained jittery about the uneven progress of a pension reform bill seen as key to shoring up the nation’s fiscal health. President Michel …
