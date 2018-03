BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Supports “Strong Case” For EM Equities

March 19 (Reuters) – Blackrock Inc: * BLACKROCK’S STRATEGIST RICHARD TURNILL SAYS “RISING TRADE RISKS DO NOT SHAKE THE STRONG CASE FOR EMERGING MARKET (EM) EQUITIES” * BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS INDIA’S “REFORM-DRIVEN, SELF-SUSTAINING GROWTH IS A …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)