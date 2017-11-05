BRIEF-Vantage Equities subscribes for 250 mln shares of Philequity MSCI Philippines Index Fund

Nov 6 (Reuters) – Vantage Equities Inc: * To subscribe to 250 million shares at pre-incorporation of Philequity MSCI Philippines Index Fund, Inc at 1 peso per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ([email protected] …
