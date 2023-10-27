Britain’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday, as gains in commodity-linked stocks eclipsed lacklustre performances in banking shares following NatWest’s profit outlook downgrade, although the benchmark index was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- British equities climb on commodity boost, but set for weekly drop - October 27, 2023
- Brazil’s Equities And The Price Of Oil: Enabling Turbo Mode? - October 27, 2023
- There is value in large-cap companies in India, says Kotak Institutional Equities - October 27, 2023