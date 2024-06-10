By Pranav Kashyap (Reuters) -London stocks fell on Monday as investors were spooked by a snap election called by French President Emmanuel Macron, while they awaited key domestic economic data this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- British equities dip ahead of slew of economic data - June 10, 2024
- British equities fall ahead of slew of economic data - June 10, 2024
- Live news: Japanese equities rise after GDP data revision - June 9, 2024