British equities closed lower on Friday, influenced by weak performances in mining and real estate sectors, and a strong U.S. jobs report which diminished hopes of a September rate cut by the Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- British Equities Dip Amid Strong U.S. Jobs Report - June 7, 2024
- US equities open lower on May jobs report - June 7, 2024
- Equities will continue to rally through year-end 2024, but at a slower pace – MS - June 7, 2024