By Khushi Singh and Pranav Kashyap (Reuters) -London stocks dived on Tuesday, with most sectors in the red, as traders pulled back expectations of rapid U.S. rate cuts, while shares of Dr Martens and Superdry tumbled on disappointing corporate updates.
