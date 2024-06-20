London stocks edged higher on Thursday even as investors adopted a wait-and-watch stance ahead of a highly anticipated interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BoE).The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- British equities edge higher ahead of BoE’s vote - June 20, 2024
- British equities flat ahead of BoE’s vote - June 20, 2024
- Mehta Equities’ top recommendations for Budget 2024 include RVNL, JSW Infra, HAL - June 20, 2024