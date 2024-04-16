By Shubham Batra, Khushi Singh and Pranav Kashyap (Reuters) -London stocks dropped nearly 2% on Tuesday with its broadest selloff in years on growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- British equities fall in broad market selloff; Dr Martens tumbles - April 16, 2024
- Global equities extend selloff on Iran-Israel conflict fears - April 16, 2024
- Dragged by weak global cues, domestic equities extend their decline - April 16, 2024