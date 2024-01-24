British equities touched a one-week high on Wednesday, bolstered by China-exposed stocks following measures taken by the Chinese central bank to support the economy, while sterling rallied after a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- British equities hit one-week high as China pledges boost sentiment - January 24, 2024
- SMA Equities Lands $71M Loan for Gramercy Green Energy Apartment Building - January 24, 2024
- Your grandma is a downside risk to the stock market: How more old people owning equities could exacerbate a downturn - January 24, 2024