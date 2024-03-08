British savers withdrew £24.3 billion from funds in what was only the second year of outflows, as investors sought to free up cash amid the cost of living crisis. Equity funds performed the worst, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- British savers pull out of equities - March 7, 2024
- U.S. equities in the spotlight for price trend enthusiasts - March 7, 2024
- 24 Exchange Aims to Launch National U.S. Equities Exchange - March 7, 2024