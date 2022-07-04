Brokers Digest: Local Equities – Automotive Sector, Farm Fresh Bhd, Kelington Group Bhd, Mega First Corp Bhd

The Ministry of Finance announced that while the Sales and Services Tax (SST) waiver for car purchases will end as scheduled on June 30, bookings made until that date will continue to be exempted from …
