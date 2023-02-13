This article first appeared in Capital, The Edge Malaysia Weekly on February 6, 2023 – February 12, 2023 Target price: 38 sen BUY HLIB RESEARCH (JAN 30): We remain positive on the earnings recovery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – Hiap Teck Venture Bhd, Petronas Gas Bhd, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, ECA Integrated Solution Bhd - February 13, 2023
- Equities investors earned N62.2bn as the market closed the week bullish - February 13, 2023
- Sentiment for equities stays soft ahead of inflation data - February 12, 2023