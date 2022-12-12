This article first appeared in Capital, The Edge Malaysia Weekly on December 5, 2022 – December 11, 2022 Inari Amertron Bhd Target price: RM3.74 OUTPERFORM PUBLICINVEST RESEARCH (NOV 29): Despite a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – Inari Amertron Bhd, Power Root Bhd, Kawan Food Bhd, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd - December 12, 2022
- Investors gain N396bn as equities market sustains upward trend - December 12, 2022
- Nomura sees Asian equities shining on capital inflows and growth prospects - December 11, 2022