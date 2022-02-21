RM7.75 BUY MAYBANK INVESTMENT BANK RESEARCH (FEB 8): The long-expected winter season pickup in the dirty tanker market failed to materialise towards end-4Q21 as global Omicron-induced lockdown fears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – MISC Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Bhd, British American Tobacco (M) Bhd, YTL Power International Bhd - February 21, 2022
- Why is there a negative correlation between equities and bonds? - February 21, 2022
- Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) - February 21, 2022