RM9.89 BUY AMINVESTMENT BANK RESEARCH (APRIL 29): Our FY22F–FY23F earnings are unchanged despite lower sales contributions expected from its machine vision system (MVS) for 2QFY22, as guided by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) - May 16, 2022
- Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR) - May 16, 2022
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – ViTrox Corp Bhd, Homeritz Corp Bhd, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, Tasco Bhd - May 16, 2022