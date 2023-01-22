To strengthen investments in markets, expectations are that the government should increase the holding period for LTCG. Coupled with this additional tax rebates are likely to boost large trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Budget expectations: No LTCG on equities, gold, or debt funds till 7 years? - January 22, 2023
- Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 15,236 cr from Indian equities in January so far as Chinese markets reopen - January 22, 2023
- FPIs pull out ₹15,236 crore from equities in January as China reopens - January 22, 2023