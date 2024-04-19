If you are closing towards retirement and still have a reasonable chunk in outstanding loans, then going for the prepayment would be wiser, at least in the current markets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bull-run dilemma: Should you prepay home loan or keep investing in equities? - April 18, 2024
- More room to grow. Surging Japan remains attractive investment target for institutional investors. - April 18, 2024
- Equities market fails to sustain gain - April 18, 2024