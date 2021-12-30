The ongoing bull market in Indian equities is expected to extend for the next few years with multifold gains, brokerage house ICICI Securities said in a report. The prediction is based on historical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bull run to continue in equities for few more years: ICICI Securities - December 30, 2021
- Equities Investors Record N238bn Investment Loss - December 30, 2021
- Indian equities marginally up in early trade - December 30, 2021