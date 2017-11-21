Bullish Hong Kong stocks propel Asian equities

Asia equities posted a recovery from a soft start to the week. China stocks up were up in Hong Kong as insurers rallied. Currencies steadied after a volatile Monday and oil was just holding above $62 a barrel. Hong Kong-listed China stocks were up as much …
