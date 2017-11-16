Buoyant US markets boost Asian equities

Asia Pacific equities climbed for a second consecutive day following a positive lead from Wall Street as US corporate earnings boosted the S&P 500 index. Japan’s Topix index rose 1 per cent, driven by information technology stocks and industrials that …
