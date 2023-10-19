Bursa Malaysia opened lower today, tracking Wall Street’s downtrend overnight, while the United States (US) Treasury yield hit a fresh 16-year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bursa Malaysia opens lower, tracking us equities downfall - October 18, 2023
- Global markets today: Equities in US, Europe slip; oil prices rally on uncertainty over Middle East war - October 18, 2023
- Equities Slide As Earnings Picks Up Steam - October 18, 2023