A lower-than-expected CPI report resulted in a dramatic rally in equities. Also contributing to stability was the resilience of US consumer spending and domestic GDP growth.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- BUZZ Investing: Equities Rally Amidst Encouraging Inflation Data - November 23, 2022
- AllianceBernstein, SocGen Combine Cash Equities & Research - November 23, 2022
- PineBridge Investments to Stay ‘Cautious’ on Equities for Some Time - November 22, 2022