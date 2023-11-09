NanoMalaysia Bhd, a local nanotechnology facilitator, says Malaysia should strive towards securing equities in the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain to control the downstream segment of EVs in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Lower as Traders Weigh Fed Chair Powell’s Comments - November 9, 2023
- Calls to secure equities in EV supply chain - November 9, 2023
- Equities trading at NGX close bullish as ASI adds 0.07% - November 9, 2023