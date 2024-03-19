Even as Calpers is seeking to raise its exposure to private equity, it had a $6.83 billion under-allocation to the asset class compared with its previous investment target. That was the largest gap …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- CalPERS has $34B bet on private equity, shifts from equities - March 19, 2024
- Kotak Equities upgrades Uno Minda, two smallcap auto ancillary stocks. Here’s why - March 19, 2024
- Calpers’ $34B bet on private equity, shifts from equities - March 19, 2024