Canada’s main stock index slumped in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in global equities on growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine and ahead of major central bank meetings this week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits three-month low as equities rout intensifies - January 24, 2022
- China’s long-term story is intact with EM equities the favoured 2022 sector says Amundi - January 24, 2022
- Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,599 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) - January 24, 2022